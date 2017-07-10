Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a
Monday, 10 July 2017
SOME eyebrows were raised when the Thames Rowing Club A and B crews faced each other in the final of the Thames Challenge Cup as the race announcers were club members.
They promised to be impartial but then proceeded to entertain the crowds with a steady flow of tongue-in-cheek comments.
The A crew won by five lengths.
10 July 2017
