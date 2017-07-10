Monday, 10 July 2017

SOME eyebrows were raised when the Thames Rowing Club A and B crews faced each other in the final of the Thames Challenge Cup as the race announcers were club members.

They promised to be impartial but then proceeded to entertain the crowds with a steady flow of tongue-in-cheek comments.

The A crew won by five lengths.

