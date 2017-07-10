Henley juniors secure Victor Ludorum prize at Egham regatta

A STRONG group of Henley Rowing Club juniors took part in the Egham Regatta including the J13 boys and girls and boys from the J14-18 squads. Henley secured wins from every age group to secure the Victor Ludorum for most successful club.

The combined J15-17 squads produced nine crews in new and untried combinations which made five finals and secured two wins.

Lachlan Reid (J17) and Ed Roy (J15) dominated and won the J18 double sculls event while Reid went on to make a close semi-final in the J18 single sculls.

Alex Carr (J15) and John Yolland (J16) were edged out in the final but Yolland, in the performance of the day, went on to win the J16 single sculls.

To get maximum experience across the three divisions of races, the J15s fielded James Wallace in the single scull where he showed his continuing improvement before being edged out in a hotly contested heat, as were Charlie Garnham, Tom McLellan and Sam Beattie, James Penrose in the first round of the double sculls.

Ed Roy and Alex Carr raced well to make a competitive final where they lost by one length to a Walton double.

The scratch J15 A quad of Sam Beattie, Dan Crick, Ed Roy and Alex Carr was coxed by David Wallace of the J13 squad who steered well as the crew progressed to the final where they lost narrowly to a Tideway Scullers crew.

A scratch B quad of Charlie Garnham, James Penrose, Tom McLellan and Charles Washbourne, coxed by Seb Hatlee of the J14 squad, reached the final where after a good race they lost by a canvas to Windsor Boys.

Hatlee went on to secure victory by coxing a J14 quad of Ben Acton, Cameron Seager, Aidan Drennan, and Jack Rait. They beat a Eton Excelsior crew by more than a length in the final.

The Henley Rowing Club boys’ squad continued its very successful season by clinching selection to represent GB in the JM16 4x- category at the annual GB versus France J16 match to be held in Docklands on Thursday next week.

Selection trials were held in blustery conditions at the National Watersports Centre in Nottingham where Henley’s crew of Oliver Taylor, Grant Taylor, Euan Turnell and Balthasar Issa were gold medallists at National Schools Regatta, but the conditions were a leveller and they had to fight hard to win their GB vests.

Henley won the 1,500m time trial from Tideway Scullers School and City of Bristol, but as the winning margin was less than one second — 0.98 seconds — the rules required a repeat of the time trial between Henley and Tideway Scullers. This time Tideway Scullers came out on top, but as the margin was only 0.3 seconds, a further third contest was required. This time the format was a side by side race over 1,000m and Henley made no mistake by sculling with accuracy and power and stormed out to an early lead of one length which they never relinquished.