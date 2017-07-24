The beard has it

Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
Monday, 24 July 2017
Olympic rowing gold medallist Will Satch brought a touch of style to proceedings earlier this month when he turned up to the Henley Royal Regatta sporting an immaculately groomed beard.
But the former Shiplake College student, who won in the men’s eight at last years Olympic Games in Rio, opted to shave off his impressive facial hair ahead of last week’s World Cup event in Lucerne, Switzerland.
Luckily, it didn’t affect his performance as along with Matthew Tarrant, Mohamed Sbihi and Matt Rossiter he won gold to go along with their triumph in the Stewards’ Challenge Cup at the regatta.
24 July 2017
