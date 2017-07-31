Henley Rowing Club girls help England gain wins at Home International Regatta

HENLEY Rowing Club had six girls representing England at last week’s Home International Regatta which was contested between England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland and competed for in Strathclyde.

Clare Pearson and Issy Jonsson raced in a composite coxed four which won their event comfortably. Daisy Butterworth, Georgia Edwards, Grace Johnson and Alicia Redman competed in the coxless fours where some interesting steering from Ireland resulted in a clash off the start which impacted most on the England boat and allowed Ireland to take a lead. Despite continued warnings from the umpire they continued to encroach on the English water but were still awarded the race.

The two fours then combined to race in the eight. This was a hard fought race with Scotland with there never more than half-a-length between these two crews but a strong finish from the England girls saw them take the win.