Henley Town and Visitors - Results

OPEN EVENTS

Intermediate 3 eights: Royal Air Force RC beat Vesta RC by half a length, 3 minutes, 6 seconds.

Intermediate 2 fours: Wallingford RC beat Warwick University by two-and-two-thirds of a length, 3.08.

Intermediate 3 fours: Henley RC beat Quintin BC by two-and-a-half lengths, 3.24.

Novice fours: Merton College, Oxford beat Putney Town RC easily, 3.20.

Senior coxless fours: Star and Arrow Club beat Thames RC by three-and-a-half lengths, 2.57.

Intermediate 1 coxless fours: Wallingford RC beat Maidenhead RC by one foot, 3.05.

Intermediate 1 quads: Star and Arrow Club beat Tideway Scullers School by three lengths, 3.03.

Intermediate 2 quads: Walton RC beat Marlow RC by one length, 2.59.

Intermediate 1 pairs: Upper Thames RC beat Warwick University by half a length, no time taken.

Senior doubles: Upper Thames RC beat Poole/Upper Thames RC by one-third of a length, 3.27.

Intermediate 1 doubles: Abingdon RC beat Furnival SC by four lengths, 3.17.

Junior 15 doubles: Wallingford RC (Sumner and Mangion) beat Wallingford RC (De Vetta and Whitty) by one length, 4.00.

Elite singles: Callum Johnson (Star and Arrow Club) beat Steven Byford (Birmingham RC) by one-and-a-half lengths, 3.31.

Intermediate 1 singles: James Sudlow (Abingdon RC) beat Sam Diserens (Putney Town RC) by half a length, 3.51.

Intermediate 2 singles: James Green (City of Oxford RC) beat Stan Admiraal (Henley RC) by two lengths, 3.34.

Intermediate 3 singles Division A: Harry Higginbottom (Star and Arrow Club) beat Joseph Murphy (City of Bristol RC) by one-and-a-third of a length, 3.40.

Intermediate 3 singles Division B: William Tinegate (City of Oxford RC) beat Edward Carpenter (Royal Air

Force RC) by three-and-a-half lengths, 3.49.

Novice singles: Lukas Koch (Merton College, Oxford) beat Daichi Ando (Hillingdon RC) by five lengths, 3.36.

Junior 16 singles: Joseph Murphy (City of Bristol RC) beat John Yolland (Henley RC) by four lengths, 3.32.

Junior 15 singles: Rhys Ash (Shiplake Vikings RC) beat William Watson (Stratford-upon-Avon BC) by two-and-a-half lengths, 3.51.

Junior 14 singles: Daniel Crick (Henley RC) beat Cameron Seager (Henley RC) by four lengths, 3.55.

WOMEN’S EVENTS

Intermediate 3 eights: Upper Thames RC beat Oxford Academicals RC by two lengths, 3.17.

Novice eights: Upper Thames RC/Maidenhead RC beat Oxford Academicals RC by three lengths,

3.51.

Intermediate 2 fours: Vesta RC beat Oxford Univesity Lightweight Women’s BC by three-and-a-half lengths, 3.29.

Intermediate 3 fours: Wolfson College, Oxford beat Royal Air Force RC by one-and-a-third lengths, 3.53.

Novice fours: Auriol Kensington RC beat Reading RC by two-and-a-half lengths, 3.53.

Intermediate 2 quads: Henley RC beat Vesta RC by one-and-a-half lengths, 3.31.

Junior 15 coxed quads: Stratford-upon-Avon BC beat Abingdon RC by three-and-a-half lengths, 3.43.

Intermediate 1 pairs: Vesta RC beat Henley RC by four-and-a-half lengths, 3.59.

Intermediate 1 doubles: University of Birmingham/Worcester RC beat Henley RC by one-and-three-quarter lengths, 3.38.

Junior 16 doubles: Henley/Reading RC beat City of Oxford RC by four lengths, 3.57.

Junior 15 doubles: Abingdon RC beat Abingdon RC by five lengths, 3.59.

Junior 14 doubles: City of Oxford RC beat Wallingford RC by two-and-a-half lengths, 3.51.

Intermediate 2 singles: Alika-Peach Molloy (Molesey BC) beat Stephanie Hall (Wadham College, Oxford), not rowed out, 3.50.

Intermediate 3 singles: Elo Luik (Molesey BC) beat Marike Schiffer (Oxford Academicals RC) by two lengths, 4.13.

Novice singles: Elo Luik (Molesey BC) beat Kirsty Reeman (Reading RC) easily, 4.08

Junior 15 singles: Charlotte Rowley (Abingdon RC) beat Emily Browne (Stratford-upon-Avon BC) by one lengths, 4.02.

Junior 14 singles: Sinéad Turner-Frick (City of Oxford RC) beat Borna Ruiseal (City of Oxford RC) by four lengths, 4.11.

MASTERS’ EVENTS

Open D/E/F coxless fours: Reading/Upper Thames RC beat Royal Air Force RC easily, 3.31.

Open B/C quads: St Edward’s Martyrs BC/Upper Thames RC beat Tideway Scullers School by two lengths, 3.00.

Open F quads: Bentham BC/Hillingdon RC/Worcester RC beat Twickenham RC by three feet, 3.28.

Open G/I quads: BTC Southampton RC beat Upper Thames RC by four lengths, 3.48.

Open C/D doubles: Henley RC beat St Edward’s Martyrs BC by two-and-a-half lengths, 3.53.

Open E doubles: Bentham BC/Hillingdon RC beat Royal Air Force RC by three lengths, 3.44.

Open F/G doubles: Shiplake Vikings/Upper Thames RC beat Worcester RC by four lengths, 4.01.

Open H doubles: Guildford/Southsea RC beat Henley RC by four lengths, 4.31.

Women’s C/D quads: Eton Excelsior RC beat Wallingford RC by three-and-a-half lengths, 3.36.

Women’s B doubles: Thames RC beat Bristol Ariel RC easily, 4.21.

Women’s C doubles: Milton Keynes RC beat Eton Excelsior RC by two-and-a-third lengths, 4.10.

Women’s D doubles: Eton Excelsior RC beat Oxford Academicals RC by five lengths, 4.13.

Women’s E doubles: Upper Thames RC beat Eton Excelsior RC easily, 4.07.

Women’s F doubles: Mortlake Anglian and Alpha BC (Pattison and Poole) beat Mortlake Anglian and Alpha BC (Fleming and Gadsden) easily, 4.24.

MIXED EVENTS

Intermediate 3 fours: Vesta/London/Thames Tradesmen’s RC beat Vesta RC by two lengths, 3.28.

Senior doubles: Stratford-upon-Avon BC beat Wallingford RC by three-and-a-half lengths, 3.20.

Intermediate 3 doubles: Henley RC/Star and Arrow Club beat Vesta RC by half a length, 3.35.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Men’s eights: Blue Star Club beat Coldharbour BC by one length, 2.51.