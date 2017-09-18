Upper Thames women secure inaugural masters trophy

UPPER THAMES women’s squad won the inaugural World Rowing Masters Trophy at last week’s championships in Bled, Slovenia.

The trophy was awarded to the club that earned the most points in their respective categories.

The five-day event World Masters Rowing Championships started on Wednesday of last week and was competed for by a record entry of 860 clubs consisting of 4,700 athletes who competed in more than 900 races.

The Upper Thames women’s squad of Judith Burne, Miriam Luke, Helen Mangan, Naomi Ashcroft, Sally Pollok-Morris, Amanda Hynes, Louise Wymer, Elise Cope, Jo Wilby and cox Beatrice Crossley won 15 events in all to claim the top prize. The triumphant squad picked up four medals in the double sculls, three in the eights and coxless pairs, two in the coxed fours and quad sculls as well as winning the coxless fours.

Upper Thames men’s squad, who included 21 athletes, won 11 events in all. The men’s trophy was won by Dynamo Moscow. Speaking after the event, Upper Thames cox Crossley, who steered the crews to five medals herself, said: “I’ve lost my voice after so many great races, the girls were outstanding and some of the men’s crews I coxed weren’t too bad either!”

The event closed with a day of mixed crews racing where Upper Thames picked up a further four wins.