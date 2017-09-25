Women on top form

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
Monday, 25 September 2017
A RECORD number of female athletes are training at Leander Club in Henley this season.
The club has welcomed 13 new recruits, bringing the total number of women athletes on its high-performance programme to 25.
Mark Banks, chief coach and director of rowing, said: “We have tried very hard to provide the same opportunities for male and female athletes to fulfil their potential to win at Henley Royal Regatta and represent Great Britain.
“We have an open-door policy, which means anyone can come along and trial to get on to our high-performance programme.
“The programme is there to try to get people to a standard where they can represent GB and the athletes that are on it are very talented.”
25 September 2017
