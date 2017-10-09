Monday, 09 October 2017

Olympic champion gives talk for village neighbours

DOUBLE Olympic rowing champion Alex Gregory will give a talk about his career in his home village tonight.

This will take place at Ipsden village hall at 7.30pm.

Gregory won gold medals as part of the Team GB men’s four at the Games in 2012 and 2016.

More recently, he took party in the record-breaking Polar Row.

