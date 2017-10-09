Olympic champion gives talk for village neighbours

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
DOUBLE Olympic rowing champion Alex Gregory will give a talk about his career in his home village tonight.
This will take place at Ipsden village hall at 7.30pm.
Gregory won gold medals as part of the Team GB men’s four at the Games in 2012 and 2016.
More recently, he took party in the record-breaking Polar Row.
09 October 2017
More News:
Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Residents urged to oppose development in green belt
RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being urged to support ... [more]
Crucial year for fire station begins with recruitment drive
WARGRAVE fire station could still close if more ... [more]
Coffee and craft for #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning in Watlington
A COFFEE morning and craft fair in Watlington ... [more]