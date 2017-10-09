Upper Thames masters crew lead way in annual Berlin 15km race

AN Upper Thames masters eight crew were in dominant form in the annual Rund um Wannsee 15km race in Berlin last weekend.

The annual event, which was instigated to celebrate the anniversary of the Berlin Wall coming down, involves a mass start which proved chaotic.

The Upper Thames crew of Tim Kitto, Graham Lloyd, Jeremy Dobbin, Will Almand, Walter Scott, Lee Brown, Paul Stuart-Bennett, stroked by Chris Howell and coxed by Svenja Perkins, quickly established a lead over their main opponents and gradually drew away over the 58 minute long race.

The crew aims to return next year to compete in the race that passes under the bridge where the famous Gary Power spy exchange took place.