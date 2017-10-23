Juniors get season off to a winning start

HENLEY Rowing Club have got their new season off to a flying start.

The Wallingford Long Distance Sculls marked the start of the competitive season for the boys’ and girls’ squads with the event attracting a high calibre field.

Wallingford is one of the first big head races of the new season and at 4,250 metres upstream with a number of significant bends on the course is also one of the tougher ones.

Competing on this course for the first time Henley’s women U15 squad acquitted themselves well and from the three categories entered, returned with one win and a second place finish.

The win came from the crew of Holly Nave, Holly Tallent, Della Luke, Poppy Wilson, and cox Freya Reid in the coxed quadruple sculls. The crew of Holly Thompson, Darcey Smith, Emilia Fulford-Dobson, Ava Reineke, cox Ella Nolson also put in a good performance in the same event.

Riley Butcher and Annabelle Hoogenberg raced a shorter course in the double sculls and whilst sculling well, the difficult course was affecting the steering of other crews, which impacted badly on the Henley girls and prevented them from achieving a better placing.

Henley boys got their season off to a positive start with a convincing win for Connor Brown in J17 single sculls from a large field of 44 scullers. His time of 17 minutes 21 seconds was only 17 seconds behind the winner of the J18 event, a silver medallist from this summer’s World Junior Rowing Championships.

In J16 single sculls, Henley’s Ed Roy took second place while Grant Taylor finished fourth in a field of 32.

Henley entered 21 boys in the Reading Small Boats Head from the J15 to J18 age groups where they picked up three wins and two second-placed finishes.

In the J17 double sculls, Henley’s crew of John Yolland and Oliver Taylor attacked all the way down the course and came home 11 seconds clear of Hinksey Sculling School in second.

In J16 quadruple sculls, Henley’s two crews managed an impressive clean sweep taking first and second places with AB Severn and Sir William Borlase in third and fourth places.

Henley’s quickest crew of Alex Carr, Grant Taylor, James Swinburn and Euan Turnell were pressed closely by their team mates in the second placed crew of Sam Beattie, Seth O’Connor, Ed Roy, and Dan Crick.

Henley repeated their one-two performance in J16 double sculls, with members of the J16 quads again performing strongly early in the season. Taking the win were Grant Taylor and Euan Turnell, and in second place, Alex Carr and Dan Crick.

Finally there were two strong second places in well subscribed events with quality fields. Balthasar Issa, came home second in the J17 single sculls in a field of 44 scullers and Ed Roy was second in the J16 single sculls in a field of 42.