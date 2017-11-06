Henley juniors domination helps club win Victor Ludorum

HENLEY Rowing Club won the Truman Victor Ludorum Cup for the most successful club at last Sunday’s Upper Thames autumn head.

Hundreds of crews and scullers competed in the event that was split into two divisions and raced over the 3,000 metre upstream course that had a cold northerly tail wind that made racing challenging.

Henley Rowing Club’s J18 double scull crew of Balthasar Issa and Bruce Turnell came home with a comfortable win, ahead of Hinksey Sculling School.

Henley’s J16A boat raced twice in open coxless quadruple sculls and J16 coxless quadruple sculls. The crew of Euan Turnell, Grant Taylor, Ed Roy and James Swinburn came second behind a men’s Upper Thames crew, but raced away to victory in the J16 category, 44 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals from Sir William Borlase.

Henley’s J14s raced in two categories in their first serious competition of the year. In the first division, the quad of David Wallace, Joe Hart, Elio Dal Lago and Jamie MacLellan with James Oldham cox had no opposition so were racing for the experience but returned a good time.

In Division 2 Wallace and Dal Lago raced again as a double and a determined row saw them win by 40 seconds against LYR Tradesmen.

Wins then also followed from Henley’s women’s junior squad. The WJ18 coxles four secured convincing win over Maidenhead with a margin of more than 30 seconds, followed by a win against the same club by the WJ18 double sculls.

Henley went onto show its dominance with a big lead against Oxford City Rowing Club in the womens eights. The final win from the junior girls was with the WJ16 coxless quadruple sculls who once again beat off strong competition from Maidenhead RC.

Henley’s younger rowers also performed well with the WJ14 quads coming second and fourth behind strong crews from Maidenhead. In the afternoon division, Bea Bethell and Cleo Davis in their first ever race, came a very respectable fourth in a field of 15 crews.

In the adult races Henley picked up wins in the women’s masters D double sculls and E quadruple sculls.

Host club Upper Thames also picked up wins across the two divisions in the Masters C eights, quadruple sculls, Masters H coxless fours, women’s double sculls, coxless quadruple sculls, masters F coxless quadruple sculls, women’s masters C coxless quadruple sculls, Masters E coxless pair and double sculls.

Shiplake College triumphed in the J15 double sculls.