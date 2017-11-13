Robinson Ranger wins two medals at Henley Sculls

ALMOST 600 crews competed in last Saturday’s Henley Sculls organised by Henley Open Events, a sub-Committee of Henley Rowing Club.

The event, which has been going now for more than 40 years, had 35 different medal events for singles, doubles and quads, and produced a fast and furious day of racing over the 3,000m upstream course.

This year’s event was so popular that entries were closed 10 days early as the organising committee had reached its self-imposed maximum entry number.

The men’s J18 singles attracted 93 entries which the organisers split into three bands to give more opportunity to win one of the event’s coveted medals.

The banding was based on the individual sculler’s ranking index, a new competition structure being tested by British Rowing.

In addition to medals, pint pewter tankards were awarded to the fastest single scullers with Upper Thames’s James Hanson taking the fastest man prize, Star and Arrow’s Tim Eilers the junior boys’ award and Henley’s Georgina Robinson Ranger the junior girls’ accolade.

Henley Rowing Club’s junior squads came away with 10 wins. The junior boys’ squad continued their new season’s winning ways with three medals. In J18 double sculls, two of the club’s GB triallists, Balthasar Issa and Bruce Turnell won their event by 10 seconds from a strong field of 14 entrants. In J16 double sculls James Swinburne and Ed Roy sculled with power and good rhythm to win by 12 seconds from a field of 17 while in J15 single sculls Dan Crick sculled a well-paced race with a strong finish to come home six seconds ahead of his nearest rival from AB Severn BC and the rest of the large field of 20. The junior girls notched up an impressive seven wins including wins in senior events. Georgie Robinson Ranger put in one of the outstanding performances of the day not only easily winning the junior girls’ single sculls event but was also fastest of the 100 female scullers racing on the day.

Lottie Orr and Issy Jonsson were also the quickest women’s double of the day with a convincing 45 second win over nearest rivals Poplar Blackwall and District RC. Orr and Jonsson also picked up a second medal in the afternoon division where they were joined by Daisy Butterworth and Mary Wright in the quad and also won the women’s quads.

The J15 squad continued their recent success, Riley Butcher, Della Luke, Holly Tallent, Poppy Wilson, and cox Chloe Beeton winning their quads event, reversing the previous weeks loss at the Upper Thames Head by beating, amongst others, local rivals Reading RC and Marlow RC in the relatively large field of 19 crews.

Another quads win came from the J16 girls of Carla Russell, Georgia Brown, Amber Weller and Hannah Hills, beating local rivals Marlow.

Also picking up a second medal on the day was Robinson Ranger in WJ18 double sculls where she was partnered by Phoebe Fletcher. Showing continued improvement Johnson

won the women’s singles (Band 2).