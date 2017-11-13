Brayshaw shines at GB trials

LEANDER’S Georgie Brayshaw put in a star performance at GB trials last weekend where the recent recruit from York placed second in women’s single sculls behind Olympic silver medallist Zoe Lee.

The event, staged on the river Witham in Boston, Lincolnshire, marks the first opportunity for Leander’s development athletes to impress the selectors in the absence of the club’s GB athletes.

U23 medallist Jonny Jackson notched up a win in lightweight singles with a five second margin over his nearest rival, while former U23 scullers Rowan Law and Harry Leask finished well up the rankings in the heavyweight men’s singles, placing fourth and fifth in an event won by Jonathan Stimpson of Nottingham and Reading.

In the women’s pairs the best Leander result came from third placed Emily Ford and Bayly Camp, while Sam Twine and Georrge Rossiter finished second in the men’s pairs

The event also provided a return to competition for three-times Olympic champion Pete Reed. The Rio gold medallist, who is still recovering from surgery, finished down the rankings in the men’s singles. “My inspiration to the next generation today was being beaten by them. Not much fun for me, but it’s realistic at the moment,” he later tweeted.