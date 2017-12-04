Six ranks introduced to women's regatta

HENLEY Women’s Regatta has announced a new competition structure that will begin at next year’s event.

The committee undertook a review of the regatta competition structure to provide a pathway for girls and women from junior to elite.

The regatta’s key purpose is to provide a pathway for girls and women from junior to championship so they can excel in their rowing careers.

Since its inception the regatta has grown in size and status with many future internationals competing. The committee recognised the significance of the regatta to both UK crews and those from overseas. A key objective is to provide the opportunity for high quality competitive racing and encourage crews to aspire to compete at the highest level.

To achieve these goals it is essential that the events offered reflect the development in women’s rowing. The introduction of the Personal Ranking Index, the growth in entries and the change in women’s events at international level and Henley Royal Regatta has led to the committee creating six categories at future events — championship, aspirational, development, junior, junior under 16 and para rowing.

There will be two levels of events for all boat classes (except 2-) championship and aspirational.

In the aspirational category, there will be separate events for academic and club in both 8+ and 4-. The development level will include just one event, a joint academic/club 4+ event to provide a pathway for those less experienced oarswomen.

Lightweight entries have fluctuated and while single sculls are well supported, other events have been more variable. As a result the lightweight small boat events have been retained at championship level and single sculls at aspirational. There will be no changes to junior, J16 and para rowing events. The regatta aims to encourage crews to compete at championship level which will be recognised as the most prestigious events. In addition, those competitors in the championship 8+ and 4- will be guaranteed two races.

Entries for all events will be based on eligibility criteria enabling clubs to determine the most appropriate event.

Next year’s three-day regatta will take place from June 22 to 24.