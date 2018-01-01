Thornley and Fox honoured

LEANDER Club’s Vicky Thornley and James Fox have been recognised in the annual GB Rowing Team awards.

The World Rowing Championship medallists have found success on the water and provided outstanding leadership throughout the year.

Thornley, 30, alongside Molesey Boat Club’s Mo Sbihi, are awarded the British Olympic Association Trophy. They medalled in almost every event they entered in 2017, including a silver and bronze respectively in Sarasota.

In the women’s single scull, Thornley won gold at the European Championships in Racice and picked up two silvers in the World Cup series as well as her World silver.

Thornley said: “To be recognised in this way is an honour — winning this award means a lot to me.

“I have been working hard for a number of years and it’s only really in the last two seasons that I have seen the benefits on the international stage. 2017 has been a very special year for me.

“Being competitive at the top of the single sculling field has always been a dream of mine. I look forward to what 2018 will bring after what will hopefully be a solid winter of training.”

Fox, 25, is awarded the British Paralympic Association Trophy, for his role in stroking the PR3 mixed coxed four to gold at the World Championships in Sarasota-Bradenton.

The Peterborough rower was one of two members of the Rio 2016 gold medal-winning crew to return to the boat in 2017, with Fox and Grace Clough integrating three new athletes to the crew and continuing the boat’s remarkable golden streak.