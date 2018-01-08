Leander athletes battle it out in annual turkey sculls

LEANDER athletes celebrated the festive period in traditional style with the Turkey Sculls, a series of 250m dashes upstream, in scratch quad sculls.

With most of the club’s GB athletes training at the Redgrave-Pinsent Lake in Caversham it was left to the club’s development academy athletes to form the regatta where crews raced in the knock-out tournament, cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters. This year’s winners were, left to right, Paddy George, Harry Glenister, Ben Smeeton and Charlie Harrington, pictured receiving their prize turkeys from Tom Copas, on behalf of the Copas Partnership, who have sponsored the event for many years.