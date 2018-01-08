Monday, 08 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Leander athletes battle it out in annual turkey sculls

LEANDER athletes celebrated the festive period in traditional style with the Turkey Sculls, a series of 250m dashes upstream, in scratch quad sculls.

With most of the club’s GB athletes training at the Redgrave-Pinsent Lake in Caversham it was left to the club’s development academy athletes to form the regatta where crews raced in the knock-out tournament, cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters. This year’s winners were, left to right, Paddy George, Harry Glenister, Ben Smeeton and Charlie Harrington, pictured receiving their prize turkeys from Tom Copas, on behalf of the Copas Partnership, who have sponsored the event for many years.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33