Groom sets the pace at GB trials

LEANDER athletes were on top form at last weekend’s GB Trials in Boston, where everyone was keen to impress the selectors despite the worst weather conditions of the season.

The club’s single scullers dominated their events, with newly-elected club captain Vicky Thornley taking top honours in the women’s event and Leander athletes occupying the top eight slots in the men’s division.

But pride of place went to Angus Groom, who dominated the men’s event with a massive 24 second margin over his nearest rival, John Collins.

Speaking after the event Groom said: “I didn’t know I was going that fast though I thought it was going pretty well. We were started off at 30 second intervals so it’s very difficult to tell how you’re doing. In fact I thought John had caught up with me in the first 2,000m but the times showed otherwise.”

Groom was chosen to lead the way home among the 27 other contenders after chief coach Jurgen Grobler spoke to him before the 5,000m time trial.

A strong headwind against the stream generated rough conditions down the River Witham and with a wind chill of -4°C conditions in Boston were not for the faint-hearted.

Among the pairs events Leander’s Holly Norton won the women’s event partnering Holly Hill of Cambridge University, while Leander’s Adam Neill and Tom Jeffery took first place in the men’s event.

A delighted Leander chief coach Mark Banks said: “As expected, the international athletes performed excellently, but what was really promising were the results from the club-based athletes.”

George Rossiter and Harry Glenister managed third place in the men’s pairs behind Olympians Al Sinclair and Moe Sbihi, while fifth place in the women’s event was a significant step-up for Emily Ford and Emily Ashford.