Henley and Shiplake juniors in fine form

HENLEY Rowing Club’s older juniors and four pupils from Shiplake College took part in the second round of trials in Boston as part of the selection process to represent Great Britain at international competition later this year.

The trial was a long distance time trial held over five kilometres.

Henley’s Georgie Robinson Ranger, Lottie Orr, Issy Jonsson, Mary Wright, Daisy Butterworth and Maddy Pollard took part in the J18 events while Charlotte Rowley, Georgia Brown and Carla Russell were in the J16 events.

On Saturday in the single sculling trial Robinson Ranger finished first and Orr third with Jonsson and Wright also finishing in the top 20. Rowley finished fifth in the J16 event.

On Sunday the girls were put into doubles or pairs by the selectors. Robinson Ranger and Orr were paired in the double where they produced the best time while the J16 event Rowley and Russell were a selected double and finished second.

Henley’s three J16 boys Ed Roy, Seth O’Connor and Grant Taylor also performed well with them all finishing in the top 20 of 42.

Shiplake College boys Dom Brown and Oli Newton and girls Liv Morgan and Molly Sharman also put in good performances.

Newton and Brown finished ninth out of 39 of the best pairs in the country. Morgan was paired with a girl from The Latymer School and finished seventh out of 11 pairs while Sharman finished eighth out of 11 pairs with her partner from St Andrews.

The next round of trials will take place in Nottingham at the end of next month.