Weinberger triumphs

HENLEY’S Theodore Weinberger was a member of the winning Cambridge lightweight men’s crew that defeated the Oxford Univeristy Lightweight eight by one-third of a length at last Sunday’s Henley Boat Races.

The races, which were moved to Dorney Lake due to the high fast flowing river conditions at Henley, also saw former Henley Rowing Club and Shiplake Vikings Ellie Thompson help guide Cambridge lightweigth women to a half-a-length win over their Oxford counterparts.

In the reserve boat races the Oxford Lightweight men defeated Cambridge by three-quarters of a length while in the women’s reserve race Cambridge triumphed by an easily verdict.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will see the men’s and women’s boat races take place on the Championship course from Putney to Mortlake.