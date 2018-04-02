Upper Thames impress with four wins at veterans head

UPPER Thames Rowing Club returned from the annual Vesta Veterans Head on the Tideway on Sunday having picked up four winning pennants.

Thirty-two athletes from the club raced in five eights and a quad scull with two crews achieving a top 10 place out of 211 crews.

A Masters C crew, (average age 43) stroked by Mark Shimmin, was the club’s fastest, completing the 4.2 miles from Chiswick to Putney in a time of 19 minutes and two seconds, finishing ninth overall and fourth in their category.

A Masters D (average age 50) composite, which featured members of Henley Rowing Club, won their category and came 10th overall, two seconds behind the C crew.

The Masters GH crew came fourth in their category and 58th overall with a time of 20 minutes and 30 seconds, narrowly beating the women’s C crew, who won their event and were the fourth fastest women's crew on the course. Joy Skipper also won in her women’s Masters EF (average age 55-60) composite crew by eight seconds in a time of 21 minutes and 48 seconds.

The club’s final win came in a new event, the quad sculls. The composite crew, which comprised four different clubs, was stroked by Tom Carter and won by more than 20 seconds in a time of 19 minutes and 24 seconds.

Henley Rowing Club also fielded two boats, in the men’s Masters E event they finished 145th overall and 25th in their category and in the women’s Masters D they ended 158th overall and sixth in their category.

• CAMBRIDGE secured wins in all four races at the Cancer Research Boat Races on Saturday, to seal their first clean sweep for years.

Coupled with the lightweight boat races the previous week at Dorney it meant the Light Blues won every race for men, women, heavyweight and lightweight, as well as their reserve crews, for the first time since 1993.

Goldie, the Cambridge men’s reserve boat, featured Henley’s Rob Harris in the bow seat.