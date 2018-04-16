Gass helps crew triumph

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
A COX from Kingwood Common guided Northeastern University Boat Club to victory in their annual Arlett Cup against Boston University.
Alex Gass, 21, a student in his fourth year at Northeastern University in Boston helped his eight to victory in a time of 6 minutes, 22 seconds over the 2,000 metre course on the Charles River, almost four seconds ahead of their rivals.
The cup was named after Henley sculler Ernie Arlett who started the Head of the Charles Regatta and coached Northeastern University Boat Club.
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say