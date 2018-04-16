Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gass helps crew triumph

A COX from Kingwood Common guided Northeastern University Boat Club to victory in their annual Arlett Cup against Boston University.

Alex Gass, 21, a student in his fourth year at Northeastern University in Boston helped his eight to victory in a time of 6 minutes, 22 seconds over the 2,000 metre course on the Charles River, almost four seconds ahead of their rivals.

The cup was named after Henley sculler Ernie Arlett who started the Head of the Charles Regatta and coached Northeastern University Boat Club.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33