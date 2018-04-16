Gass helps crew triumph

A COX from Kingwood Common guided Northeastern University Boat Club to victory in their annual Arlett Cup against Boston University.

Alex Gass, 21, a student in his fourth year at Northeastern University in Boston helped his eight to victory in a time of 6 minutes, 22 seconds over the 2,000 metre course on the Charles River, almost four seconds ahead of their rivals.

The cup was named after Henley sculler Ernie Arlett who started the Head of the Charles Regatta and coached Northeastern University Boat Club.