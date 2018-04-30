Henley juniors pick up six medals at inter regional regatta

HENLEY Rowing Club brought home six medals from the Junior Inter Regional Regatta in

Nottingham.

Entering nine crews as part of the Thames Upriver team, they competed against 11 other British Rowing regions at the National Water Sports Centre last weekend.

They raced over 1,500m with the fastest six times progressing to the A finals, which all of Henley’s crews achieved, winning five gold medals and a bronze.

Holly Cookson, who is at J15 level, was selected to represent the region at J16 and put in a good performance to finish just outside the medals in fourth place.

The boys’ J16 double scull composite of Edward Roy, of Henley, and Robert Petrea, of Great Marlow School, also missed out on a medal by half a length.

The boys’ J16 coxed four of Charlie Garnham, James Wallace, Alex Carr, Sam Beattie and Charles Washbourn (cox) also fell behind a medal placing by half a length.

Whilst there were no medals for these crews, all picked up points which went towards the boys’, girls’ and overall team trophies.

The youngest Henley competitors were Natalie Schoenmakers and Laoise O’Donohue, who convincingly won their WJ14 double scull event. They won their heat by more than 17 seconds and the final by 13 seconds.

Dan Crick picked up a bronze in the boys’ J15 single sculls turning a fourth fastest time in the heats into a medal place in the final.

The Henley girls’ J16 squad picked up two gold medals. Georgia Brown, Phoebe Snowden, Carla Russell and Charlotte Rowley had a good race in the WJ16 quad sculls final against Nottingham Rowing Association, representing East Midlands, who they had to row through to take gold by three seconds.

These four were then joined by Amy Howard, Hanna Hills, Millie Guida, Amber Weller and Freya Reid (cox) to win the WJ16 eights final with clear water between them and second-placed Surbiton High School, representing Thames London. For this they also received the Cambridge Bowl, which was presented to them by Ellie Thompson, captain for the lightweight crew and a former Henley junior.

The Henley boys’ J16 quad scull comprised Seth O’Connor, Grant Taylor, Euan Turnell and James Swinburn.

They also picked up the gold medal and extended their two-second win in the heat over Thames London to a more convincing four-second clear water victory in the final.

The girls WJ15 coxed quad scull of Darcey Smith, Della Luke, Georgia Pollard, Izzy Cotton and Maddison Sturgess (cox) had a difficult heat with five of the six A finalists all coming from their heat. In the final the girls put on a convincing performance to take the gold with clear water.

Thames Upriver took the overall Victor Ludorum, the Di Ellis Shield, named after the late Dame Di Ellis, after amassing the highest points total on the day. The Margaret Marshall Cup, for the junior women’s event, was won by Thames Upriver.