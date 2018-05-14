Monday, 14 May 2018

Henley junior girls help Great Britain to gold in Munich

FOUR Henley Rowing Club junior girls represented Great Britain in the Munich Regatta last weekend.

On Saturday Lottie Orr and Georgie Robinson Ranger raced in the double sculls winning their heat but finished fourth in the final with a difficult crosswind playing havoc with the lane draw.

On Sunday Orr and Robinson Ranger joined up with Rhiannon Morgan of Gloucester RC, and Natasha Strudwick of Marlow RC, in the quad where they finished third in their heat with the first two progressing to the final.

Henley’s Mary Wright and Issy Jonsson competed in the coxless four on Saturday with Celia Mathews from Lady Eleanor Holles School and Olivia Caesar from Monkton Coombe School where they finished second in their heat before going on to finish fifth in the final.

In Sunday’s racing the quad recorded the fastest time across the two heats to take the gold medal in the junior girls’ coxless fours. The boat was then split into pairs and Jonsson and Wright recorded the fourth fastest time across the two heats.

