Leander’s women’s eights claim double win in Ghent

SOME solid racing in Belgium last weekend earned Leander athletes the victor ludorum trophy at Ghent International Regatta in Belgium.

The overseas venue traditionally marks the start of the regatta season for Leander, and several other GB clubs made the journey over the channel to pick up valuable early-season experience.

Saturday’s racing saw wins by Rowan Law and Andy Joel in the double sculls, as well as Steve Cox in the single, but it was Leander’s women who put in the stronger performance. Natasha Harris-White and Laura Meridew won the women’s pairs before climbing in to the eight to help them to another win. Leander’s scullers also took first place when Zoe Adamson, Louise Bowyer, Ruth Siddorn and Georgie Brayshaw won the women’s quads.

Sunday’s racing brought six more golds for Leander, including Rachel Heap and Flo Donald in the U23 women’s pairs and Joe Murphy in the junior men’s single sculls. When Ed Fisher, Rowan Law, Jonny Jackson and Andy Joel won men’s quads it laid down a marker for the Prince of Wales Cup at Henley in six weeks’ time, and the Leander women made it two-in-a-row in the eights event. Speaking after the regatta Leander chief coach Mark Banks said: “There were some promising performances right across the board for our athletes, which reflects the hard work they have achieved during their winter training. Our women looked particularly strong which bodes well for Henley Women’s Regatta.”

Leander athletes left Henley on Thursday for their summer training camp in Spain, where they will spend two weeks on the 1992 Olympic regatta course in Banyoles, near Barcelona.