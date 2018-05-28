Monday, 28 May 2018

Regatta returns

SONNING Regatta will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

There will be canoe, dingy, skiff and dongola racing for adults and children on the River Thames upstream from Sonning lock, based on the Oxfordshire bank, from noon to 6pm.

A ferry will run from the Reading Blue Coat School boathouse across the river.

Refreshments will be available and there will be activities for children. There is limited parking, accessed from Reading Sailing Club. Admission is £6 per competitor. All equipment and boats are provided.

The biennial regatta is part of Sonning Festival.

