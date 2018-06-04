Oratory U18 coxed four secure Ball Cup for fifth time

THE Oratory School won two events at the Ball Cup Regatta at Eton’s Dorney Lake.

The school’s two U18 coxed fours raced in the main event, competing for the 1934 Ball Cup Trophy.

The first four led King Edward VI and LVS Ascot from the start. Henry Stone, Edward Tritton, Lukas Haitzmann, Joe Anidjah and Sam Machin rowed confidently to win the event. This was the fifth time the Oratory have returned as holders of the Ball Cup and course record holders.

Louis Kibble, who is captain of boats at the Oratory, won the U18 single sculls. Kibble moved out to a dominant lead and beat the other scullers from Stowe Sculling, Star Club and Hollowell Sculling Club.