Shiplake J16 eight secure national schools crown

SHIPLAKE College Boat Club enjoyed a successful three days at the National Schools’ Regatta over the May bank holiday weekend where they entered 15 crews.

For the J16 championship eights crew of Joshua Wombwell, Seb Hjortland-Marks, Rory Abery, Matthew Waller, Rhys Ash, Marcus Coulter, Ben Brockway, Sydney Burnand and cox Tom Wilkinson second out of 18 crews in the time trials. The Shiplake crew had a convincing win in their semi-final and then established a length’s lead within 500m in the final, eventually taking gold with five seconds to spare to become national champions in this age group, ahead of St Paul’s and Abingdon.

The championship eight of Marcus Brown, James Haskins, Richard Adams, Ethan Caldeira, Oli Newton, Fred Peck, Dom Brown, Alastair Holbrough and cox Jacob Kirby started their day with the second fastest time trial. They were unable to hold off Radley in the semi-final, which led to them having an unfavourable fourth lane in the finals.

The Shiplake first eight crew were level with Bedford School for much of the final but were able to pull away in the final stretch to take bronze for the second year running. St Paul’s School won with Radley second. The Shiplake crew had their medals presented to them by Olympic rower and Old Viking Will Satch.

Girls’ rowing at Shiplake continues to build, shown by Liv Morgan in the single sculls time trial finishing third out of 39 competitors. Morgan then put in an impressive performance in the semi-final to earn herself a place in the championship final. Having been in sixth place during much of this race she dug deep in the final stretch and managed to finish fourth.

Morgan was joined by Molly Sharman on Sunday for the championship coxless pair, finishing seventh in the time trial out of 25 crews, and third in the semi-finals to again reach the A final, where they came fifth.

Success continued into Sunday when the J16 eight split into an A and B crew coxless fours. Despite only coming sixth in the time trial the A crew of Rhys Ash, Matthew Waller, Ben Brockway and Sydney Burnand won their semi-final before taking the bronze medal in the final. The B crew were moved into the B final after the semi-finals but convincingly won that race, making them seventh overall.

Shiplake headmaster, Gregg Davies, who was an umpire on the day, said: “I am one very proud headmaster. This was another tremendous weekend for Shiplake rowing.

“Molly and Liv performed exceptionally well. The bronze for the championship eights is a good result in the lead-up to Henley Royal Regatta and the J16s’ gold shows there is depth in the ranks and that we are certainly ones to watch for the future.”