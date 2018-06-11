Monday, 11 June 2018

Henley quad leads way at Dorney

THE Henley Rowing Club J18 quad warmed up for this year’s Fawley Challenge Cup at Henley Royal Regatta with a dominant win at Metropolitan Regatta at Dorney on Saturday.

The crew of Ethan O’Connor, Bruce Turnell, Balthasar Issa and Lewis Howlett had a comfortable two-length win in their heat, but raised the quality of their performance further in the final. They executed their race plan clinically, establishing a fast, but sustainable race pace at 250m gone, then surging into a length’s lead over Globe by 750m gone.

Henley extended that lead to just
under two lengths by 1,500m, then quickened again to win in the fast time of six minutes, 16 seconds and by two-and-a-third lengths from Globe, Neptune and Marlow.

