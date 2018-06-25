Leander power to success in second memorial race

LEANDER Club won the second running of the Peter Sutherland Memorial race last Saturday, beating Shiplake College by two-and-a-half lengths over the last 1,500m of the Henley Royal Regatta course.

Into a slight headwind, the crews got off to a fast start with the schoolboys edging ahead on the towpath side over the first 20 strokes. Leander settled into a strong rhythm and by the end of the first minute had a canvas lead, which they extended to half-a-length after 500m and a length after Fawley.

The Shiplake first eight, who finished an impressive third at the National Schools Regatta in May, kept battling hard but the power of the Leander crew began to tell the longer the race progressed.

Leander will go into the Thames Cup at Henley Royal Regatta as one of the favourites and Shiplake will challenge hard in the Princess Elizabeth.

The medals were presented after the race at Leander by the club president, Jeremy Randall, and Diane Sutherland, the founder and president of Upper Thames.

Speaking after the race Mrs Sutherland said: “It was a terrific race and both crews can be proud of their performance today.

“My husband Peter, in whose memory this race is held, was captain of Leander the year before we started Upper Thames and he would be delighted to see a local school like Shiplake racing against Leander on this famous stretch of river that we all love so much.

“In future years I’m sure other exciting matches will be held in his honour. The important thing is that his name is linked with good racing, sportsmanship and enjoyment of this wonderful sport.”