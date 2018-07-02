Henley and Shiplake Vikings crews conquer at Thames Valley Park

HENLEY Rowing Club’s juniors won four events while Shiplake Vikings also got among the winning medals at the Thames Valley Park Regatta over the 500m course on Sunday.

The Henley J14 double of Posy Gummer and Molly Collings got through two tough rounds, the semi-final by winning by one foot before losing out to Guildford.

In the J14 octuple event Henley’s Natalie Schoenmakers, Laoise O’Donohue, Mia Roullier, Josie Sawbridge, Charlotte Beadmore, Ella McKay, Bea Bethell, Cleo Davies and cox Daisy Rolstone, came up against Maidenhead RC, who had beaten them to gold at the National Schools’ Regatta last month. Henley got their revenge as they crossed the line by a canvas.

The J15 girls raced up a category in the morning division to race J16 eights and the crew of Poppy Wilson, Emilia Fulford-Dobson, Holly Thompson, Darcey Smith, Della Luke, Izzy Cotten, Georgie Pollard, Holly Cookson and cox Chloe Beeton had a straight final against crews from Lady Eleanor Holles School and Great Marlow School which they won by three-quarters of a length.

In the afternoon a crew of Ava Reineke, Holly Nave, Riley Butcher, Gina Segrt, Della Luke, Izzy Cotten, Georgie Pollard, Holly Cookson and cox Chloe Beeton raced in J15 octuples. A first round race saw them beat crews from Kingston and Wallingford and put them through to the final. Henley won the event by beating crews from Great Marlow School and Lady Eleanor Holles by two lengths.

The fourth victory of the day came from the Henley girls’ coxed four of Emeline Warner, Alice Jones, Caiomhe O’Donohue, Rebecca Lister and cox Daisy Rolstone who in a straight final also had a convincing two-length win against Kingston Grammar School and Lady Eleanor Holles School.

Elsewhere the Shiplake Vikings J14B coxed quad comprising Gillotts School students Ethan Spires, Aidan Kaufman, Tristan Flower, George Weller and Joel Trinder won their event. The quad progressed through their three heats to gain their place in the final, winning by approximately half a length from a crew from Emanuel School. Their win follows a very creditable silver medal at Blenheim Palace junior regatta two weeks ago.

Shiplake Vikings also had entries in the WJ14 coxed quadruple sculls, WJ14 double sculls and J16 double sculls.