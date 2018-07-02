Leander duo win gold at second world cup in Linz

LEANDER’S Jack Beaumont and Angus Groom led the charge for medals with gold in the double sculls last weekend at the World Cup regatta in Linz, Austria, where the GB team tried out some new crew combinations alongside the established favourites.

The GB double sat second to Germany through the halfway mark but turned on the pace in the second half to win by nearly a length. It marked a significant step up for the two men, back together again after winning bronze at the U23 world championships in 2014.

There was also a silver medal for Leander’s Karen Bennett, Holly Norton and Fi Gammond alongside Imperial’s Rebecca Shorten in the women’s four. They faced a tough challenge against Australia, the reigning world champions, and had the better of them in the first half, but the Aussies came back in the second thousand and crossed the line half a length up on the British crew.

The GB’s men’s eight, with seven Leander athletes on board, also took silver behind arch-rivals Germany. With Olympic champion Will Satch at stroke the GB men took a length off the Germans in the repechage, but the positions were reversed in the final, where Germany got their bow ball in front and held off a GB sprint to the line.

Leander’s Rowan McKellar and Hattie Taylor followed up silver in the eight in Belgrade with bronze in the pair behind the dominant New Zealanders and Italy. Their clubmate Anastasia Chitty with Molesey’s Rebecca Girling in the other GB pair finished fourth, having fought their way back from a missed stroke earlier in the final. Vicky Thornley moved up the rankings with fourth place in the women’s singles, where world champion Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland took another gold, and the two scullers are next scheduled to meet next week in Henley. But there was disappointment for Leander’s Tom Barras, John Collins and Jonny Walton with Agecroft’s Graeme Thomas in the GB men’s quad, which

took gold in Belgrade and

slipped to seventh overall after failing to make the cut in their semi-final.