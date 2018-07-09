Henley crews gain success at Reading and Egham

HENLEY Rowing Club’s juniors had further success at two regattas last weekend.

Going into the Reading Town Regatta the Henley J15 squad, who have had a successful season, were made to race in the junior events.

In the junior eights Holly Nave, Ava, Poppy Wilson, Annabelle Hoogenberg, Riley Butcher, Gina Segrt, Holly Thompson, Emilia Fulford-Dobson and cox Daisy Rolstone had a bye to the final where they raced Green Lake from the USA winners of Henley Women’s Regatta and Great Marlow School. Henley raced well beating Great Marlow School but could not hold Green Lake who took the honours.

The same three clubs also contested the final of junior fours Wilson, Sergt, Holly Thompson, Fulford-Dobson, cox Ava, who raced well and on this occasion beat Green Lake but could not quite hold Great Marlow School who won by half a length.

In the coxed quad event Darcey Smith, Izzy Cotton, Georgie Pollard, Holly Cookson and cox Daisy Rolstone had a comfortable victory in the final against Fairlop RC.

On Sunday the U13 and U14 crews competed at Egham regatta.

This was the last race of the season for the J14 boys who had struggled with little success this year but they finally managed a win in the J14B coxed quads. The crew of James Oldham, David Wallace, Elio Dal Lago and Zach Charles with Joe Hart coxing overcame a field of six other crews and won their final by two lengths.

Earlier in the day Jamie Maclellan raced well in the J14 single sculls but finally succumbed to his nemesis from Reading in another close race. Soren O’Connor (J15) and Ethan Chatfield (J16) both reached their respective finals in the single sculls but were unable to win.

The J14 girls, who have had a successful season, raced up an age group in the double sculls. Natalie Schoenmakers and Laoise O'Donohue had to race the 650m course four times beating 10 other crews in the process eventually winning the final by one length.

The A quad of Charlotte Beadmore, Josie Sawbridge, Mia Roullier, Bea Bethell and cox Daisy Rolstone had an easier time of two races to win their final.