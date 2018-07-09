Monday, 09 July 2018

Town hall packed for draw of third-largest entry

MORE than 200 people packed into Henley town hall to watch the draw for Henley Royal Regatta on Saturday.

Competitors from as far as America, Australia and New Zealwere among those anxious to discover who they would be facing.

The Queen Elizabeth room was so full that rowers queued outside.

This year’s regatta, which started on Wednesday, has seen the third-largest entry on record, with 565 boats comprising 454 domestic crews and 111 from overseas

Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave drew the names from the Grand Challenge Cup for each of the 23 events, which were then displayed on a giant screen.

The selected crews in each event were drawn first in order to keep them apart.

