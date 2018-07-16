Regatta finals day results in full

The Prince Albert Challenge Cup (M4+):

Imperial College, London, beat Goldie Boat Club by three-quarters of a length in a time of six minutes and 51 seconds.

The Fawley Challenge Cup (JM4x):

Windsor Boys’ School beat Maidenhead Rowing Club by three lengths in a time of six minutes and 27 seconds.

The Wyfold Challenge Cup (M4-):

Molesey Boat Club A beat Mercantile Rowing Club, Australia, by one-and-a-half lengths in a time of six minutes and 34 seconds.

The Princess Grace Challenge Cup (W4x):

Cambridge University Women’s Boat Club and Imperial College London beat Christiania Roklub, Norway, by three lengths in a time of seven minutes and four seconds.

The Temple Challenge Cup (M8+):

University of Washington, USA, beat Oxford Brookes University A by one length in a time of five minutes and 58 seconds.

The Silver Goblets & Nickalls’ Challenge Cup:

M Sinkovic and V Sinkovic, Croatia, beat C Watts and A J Widdicombe, Australia, easily in a time of six minutes and 54 seconds.

The Stonor Challenge Trophy (W2x):

C R L Hodgkins-Byrne and A Thornton beat S C Duncan and D F M Semple by four-and-a-half lengths in a time of seven minutes and 38 seconds.

The Prince of Wales Challenge Cup (M4x):

Algemene Amsterdamsche Studenten Roeivereniging Skøll, Netherlands, beat Edinburgh University and Nottingham Rowing Club by one length in a time of six minutes and 24 seconds.

The Ladies’ Challenge Plate (M8+):

Oxford Brookes University beat Oxford Brookes University and Edinburgh University by four-and-a-half lengths in a time of five minutes and 58 seconds.

The Stewards’ Challenge Cup (M4-):

Leander Club beat Oxford University and Leander Club by two-and-a-half lengths in a time of six minutes and 24 seconds.

The Queen Mother Challenge Cup (M4x):

Leander Club and Agecroft Rowing Club beat Fana Roklubb, Norway, by four-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of six minutes and 14 seconds.

The Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (JM8+):

St Paul’s School beat Eton College easily in a time of six minutes and six seconds.

The Princess Royal Challenge Cup (W1x):

J R Gmelin, Switzerland, beat M C Edmunds, Australia, by three lengths in a time of eight minutes and two seconds.

The Remenham Challenge Cup (W8+):

Georgina Hope Rinehart National Training Centre, Australia, beat Leander Club and University of London by two-thirds of a length in a time of six minutes and 36 seconds.

The Double Sculls Challenge Cup (M2x):

A J Groom and J R A Beaumont beat P O’Donovan and G O’Donovan, Ireland, by five lengths in a time of six minutes and 46 seconds.

The Town Challenge Cup (W4-):

University of London and Leander Club beat Molesey Boat Club by one-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of seven minutes and 22 seconds.

The Grand Challenge Cup (M8-):

Georgina Hope Rinehart National Training Centre, Australia, beat Clubul Sportiv Dinamo, Bucuresti and Clubul Sportiv Al Armeti Steaua, Bucuresti, Romania, by three-quarters of a length in a time of five minutes and 53 seconds.

The Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup (W2-):

H C Long and H E Scott beat R G McKellar and H A E Taylor by three-quarters of a length in a time of eight minutes.

The Visitors’ Challenge Cup (M4-):

Leander Club beat University of London by two lengths in a time of six minutes and 31 seconds.

The Thames Challenge Cup (M8+):

Thames Rowing Club A beat N S R Oslo, Norway, by two-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of six minutes and 12 seconds.

The Diamond Jubileee Challenge Cup (JW4x):

Y Quad Cities Rowing Association, USA, beat Marlow Rowing Club by four-and-a-half lengths in a time of seven minutes and 20 seconds.

The Diamond Challenge Sculls (M1x):

A M O Drysdale, New Zealand, beat K Borch, Norway, by three lengths in a time of seven minutes and 31 seconds.

The Britannia Challenge Cup (M4+):

Thames Rowing Club A beat Molesey Boat Club A by half a length in a time of six minutes and 45 seconds.