Masters regatta in 25th year

THE 25th Henley Masters Regatta gets under way today (Friday) at 8am.

The two-day regatta, founded in 1994, has attracted 357 entries this year, six more than last year.

A total of 122 clubs has entered across the 79 categories of event, which are split by age and boat class.

Entries include 11 different clubs from the USA, three clubs each from Australia and Germany, two from the Netherlands and Argentina and clubs from Ireland, South Africa, Switzerland, Russia and Norway.

Along with crews from across the UK, local entries include 22 crews from Upper Thames Rowing Club and three from Henley Rowing Club.

Events are broken into age categories, with a minimum average age of 36 and the oldest competitors are almost 90-years-old.

The crews entered contain a mix of athletes who have taken up rowing later in life alongside former Olympians and internationals.

Racing takes place over a 1,000m course starting just above Temple Island and finishing at Upper Thames Rowing Club. Spectators are welcome across both days.

Today’s racing will see races every four minutes from 9am to 6pm and tomorrow (Saturday) from 8am to 6pm with the finals being in the afternoon.

The winners’ medals will be presented by Diane Sutherland, Catherine McLoughlin, Judith Church and Maggie Neale.