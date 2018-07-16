Pink tribute

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
Monday, 16 July 2018
A BADGE that adorned the lapels of members of the stewards’ enclosure marked a special anniversary.
The badge was coloured pink in recognition of the bicentenary of Leander Club, which was formed in London in 1818 and moved to Henley in the late 19th century.
Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave came up with the idea, although regatta secretary Daniel Grist admitted the shade wasn’t exactly Leander’s official shade of cerise.
16 July 2018
