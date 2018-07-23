Monday, 23 July 2018

Rowers out in Zambia

MEMBERS of Leander Club in Henley will be taking part in a 900km row in Zambia.

They set off today (Friday) along the Kafue River, through the Kafue National Park and along the remote waters of the Kafue Flats.

There are three boats, red, orange and green, and they will row 80km a day through challenging water conditions that will include crocodiles and hippos.

Leander members Beanie Garnett, 27, Francis Highton, 26 and Lou Reeve, 33, all from Henley, and Zoe De Toledo, 29, are part of the orange crew.

Other athletes taking part in the 14-day expedition are from Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and other African nations and will be supported by medics, guides and drivers. By night they will camp by the riverbank.

It will end at the Kafue River & Rowing Centre, where World Rowing and the WWF have launched a project to tackle the global freshwater issues.

Mr Highton, who lives in Upton Close, said: “I stopped rowing in January 2017 so I wanted to set myself a rowing challenge that meant something. This adventure will also enable us to mentor and support athletes and coaches in other parts of the world.”

For more information, visit https://next.rowzambezi
.com/

