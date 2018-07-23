Shiplake College’s GB rowers are narrowly edged out

FIVE Shiplake College rowers were in the GB eight that competed in the annual races against France on Tuesday of last week.

Marcus Coulter, Rhys Ash, Ben Brockway, Sydney Burnand and Tom Wilkinson, along with their coach Charlie Jenkins, travelled to the Vaires-sur-Marne, near Paris, to compete in the 38th J16 GB versus France match.

The GB team arrived a day before the competition which gave all the crews a chance to train on the course, which will be the location for the 2024 Olympic rowing course.

The race was held over 1,500m. The GB crew were prepared for a quick start from their French opposition which had been selected from the French National Championships the weekend before. After the first 500m the GB crew were half-a-length down. After settling into their race rhythm they started to take back ground, closing in on the French crew and taking a canvas lead as they came into the last 500m. The French crew responded and started their push for home. As both crews approached the finish line the French crew inched ahead to eventually win the race by a canvas.

With results in other races the GB team ran out overall winners.