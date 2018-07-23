Upper Thames crews lead the way at masters regatta

UPPER THAMES claimed 15 gold medals at last week’s Henley Masters Regatta to make them by far the most successful club at the event.

The two-day event held on Friday and Saturday last week drew crews from across the world to compete over a 1,000 metre course upstream from Temple Island in sunny conditions.

Stand-out wins for Upper Thames came from the men’s C8+ (average age 43 to 49), who fought an intense duel with a strong international composite crew from Edinburgh and Dynamo Moscow in the final, with never more than one-third of a length separating the crews.

The women’s C8+ saw good racing against Wallingford in their semi-final and were nip and tuck all the way, winning by just one foot on the line. In the final they triumphed over Chinook Performance Racing USA by more than three lengths.

Elise Cope, in her first race in the pair, and Clare Forgie won the masters WC2- beating Vada-Daventria Composite (Holland) in the final by 2.5 lengths.

Peter Jacobs and Dan Sadler comfortably won in the E coxless pairs (average age 55) to add to their unbeaten record in the pair in masters events over the past eight years, including British Masters gold in June and two World Masters golds in Bled, Slovenia, last September.

Jacobs and Sadler then joined forces with Zad Rogers and Tim Senior to win the D coxless fours (average age 50) in the fastest final in this boat class, rowing through Swan Creek RC from the USA.

Tim Lincoln and George Petelin reaped the rewards of training together daily over the last two months to claim victory in the I/J2x (average age 75+ years) while regular racer at Boston USA’s Head of the Charles River, Bob Gullett won in the H1x (average age 70 to 74).

Adding to the tally were wins in B4x quad sculls (average age 36), F4x quad sculls (average age 60 to 64), I/J4x quad sculls and women’s D4x and E4x quad sculls. Wins in men’s and women’s B category double sculls and C coxless fours rounded off an impressive medal haul.

Meanwhile Henley Rowing Club also gain success as Helen Turnell and Victoria Morgan won the masters D double sculls. The Henley double had a bye to the final where they beat Eton Excelsior. Elsewhere for Henley crews, the masters B quad lost to a Pocock Quintin BC composite, a composite Henley/Sydney University women’s masters F 8 lost to Marlow while Janet Mehers in women’s masters F single won her first heat against Nesbit of Weybridge but lost in the semi-final to Meyer of GMS Rowing Centre, USA.

In all 77 events were contested at the 25th regatta by 357 entries in the annual event hosted by Upper Thames.