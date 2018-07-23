GB men’s quad lay down marker with world cup win

A BLISTERING finish saw the GB men’s quad take gold at the final World Cup regatta of the season, to lay down a marker for September’s World Championships in Bulgaria.

The Leander/Agecroft composite of John Collins, Jonny Walton, Graeme Thomas and Tom Barras had been lying back in fourth place at the halfway mark, where the fast-starting Germans hung on to the lead ahead of the Netherlands and Poland.

But the GB men kicked in hard after 1,250m to pull through into second place with 500m to go, as the Netherlands took over the lead and Germany faded into fourth.

The momentum in the GB boat moved up another notch, as Barras led his crew into a sprint for the line, where they took gold 0.74 seconds ahead of the Dutch with Poland hanging on for bronze.

Their win came just seven days after the crew beat Norway to claim the Queen Mother Challenge Cup at Henley.

More importantly it puts them right back on top after the disappointment of seventh place in Linz three weeks ago. Their B final place was all the more surprising after the crew had claimed gold at Belgrade three weeks earlier.

The men’s four, with three Leander athletes on board, had an excellent regatta with a fourth-place finish. Australia set a blistering pace to lead from start to finish, but Harry Glenister, George Rossiter, Rob Hurn and Sholto Carnegie held their own in the middle of the field, beating the World Cup-leading Germans into fourth place.

Leander’s Matt Rossiter and Ollie Cook of University of London Boat Club matched their result from World Cup 2, finishing fifth in the men’s pair final, edging Serbia on the line by just 0.06 seconds.