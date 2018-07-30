Henley crowned top club for third consecutive year

HENLEY Rowing Club’s juniors won the Victor Ludorum for the most successful club at last weekend’s British Rowing Junior Championship.

This was the third year running Henley have taken the top crown at the national sports centre in Nottingham where 1,300 athletes competed in 884 crews.

Saturday’s racing comprised time trials from which the top 12 crews progress to Sunday’s semi-finals. Twelve of Henley’s 15 crews progressed to the semis and from the semis 11 crews progressed to A finals producing a final medal tally of four golds and three silvers.

The first gold came from the J17 boys of John Yolland and Ollie Taylor who rowed up in the J18 pairs event and had an exciting duel with Queen Elizabeth High School over the whole course, neck and neck all the way, with the Henley boys just edging the win at the line.

The first gold for girls came in the coxless fours from the crew of Emeline Warner, Phoebe Snowden, Caoimhe O’Donohue and Carla Russell. A slow start sawHenley have to race through the field and at half way they where in third place with clear water between them and the crews in front of Notts County and Glasgow. In the last few hundred metres Glasgow and Notts faltered whilst Henley moved on to take an almost comfortable victory of 2.5 seconds.

Immediately following on from the coxless fours race was the U16 girls’ quad of Hannah Hills, Charlotte Rowley, Amber Weller and Georgia Brown. This quad has been successful all year and the only disappointment was not qualifying for the GB France match where they lost out to Marlow by 0.6 seconds. This wasn’t repeated as they took an early lead with the closest competition being Marlow but Henley finished eight seconds ahead to clinch gold.

The boys’ coxed J16 four of James Wallace, Soran O’Connor, Charlie Garnham, Alex Carr with David Wallace knew from the time trial that a medal would be difficult but came fourth in the A final. Likewise the girls’ J16 4+ comprising the J15 crew of Gina Segrt, Darcey Smith, Holly Thompson with Amy Howard sitting in on the Sunday for Emila Fulford-Dobson, who was unwell, raced well but could not quite hold on to third place and finished in fourth behind Great Marlow school. Darcey Smith and Della Luke showed some early promise in the final of WJ15 double sculls but could not stay with a good Marlow double and finished in fifth place but contributed to the Victor Ludorum points total.

The boys’ J16 doubles event followed with Seth O’Connor and Ed Roy taking silver, just missing out on gold by 0.19 seconds. The three medal contenders battled all the way up the course with Globe beating the Henley boys by half a metre in the last few metres of the race.

In WJ18 eight final Henley had two crews, none of whom were J18, the A crew was the J16 8o of Charlotte Rowley, Hannah Hills, Amy Howard, Milly Guida, Amber Weller, Phoebe Snowden, Carla Russell, Georgia Brown and cox Ella Nolson, and the C crew the J15 8o of Holly Nave, Annabelle Hoogenberg, Riley Butcher, Caiomhe O’Donohue (last minute sub for Emilia Fulford-Dobson) Issy Cotton, Georgie Pollard, Holly Thompson, Ava Reineke and cox Chloe Beeton. The A crew had a good tussle with Lea RC up the course to 1,500m but in the last 500m the Henley crew established a commanding lead to take gold.

The C crew could not quite hold a composite crew from Kings Canterbury, Durham School and Maidstone Invicta and had to settle for a respectable fourth well ahead of Great Marlow School fifth and another composite in sixth.

In one of the toughest races of the day Holly Cookson led the field in the WJ15 single sculls all the way to the line, executing her race plan perfectly but was caught literally on the line by A Patton of St Andrew’s BC with the result having to go to a photo to decide that Patton had just beaten Cookson.

Cookson then had to immediately get into the WJ15 quad for the last Henley race of the day, where she joined Georgie Pollard, Izzy Cotton, Della Luke and cox Ava Reineke. This final was always going to be a race between Henley, Marlow and Trentham and so it was, with the three boats overlapping all the way up the course, the lead changing between them and Henley just leading in the last few hundred but then pipped by Marlow who took gold and Henley the silver.

In the minor finals Cameron Seager won the J15 C final in his single, Ethan Chatfield came second in his J16 D Final and Holly Nave and Gina Segrt were fourth in the WJ15 2x C final.