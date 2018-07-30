Monday, 30 July 2018

England four edged out by Scots at home internationals

FOUR Henley Rowing Club juniors represented England at the Home Countries International match against Scotland, Ireland and Wales last week.

Following success at selection trials two weeks ago Phoebe Fletcher, Alice Jones, Maddy Pollard and Grace Johnson travelled to Cork, Ireland to represent their country in the coxless fours.

Whilst the Henley girls held off challenges from the Irish and closed the Scottish lead down in the last few hundred metres they couldn’t quite get past the Scots who hung on to take the gold medal.

The second place points though contributed to the England team winning the Junior girls match.

