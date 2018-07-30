Call-ups for Henley juniors

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
Monday, 30 July 2018
SIX juniors from Henley Rowing Club will represent their countries at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Racice next month.
Following a process that started last October and concluded with trials two weeks ago five Henley girls have been selected to represent Great Britain next month in the Czech Republic with another representing USA..
Georgina Robinson Ranger and Lottie Orr will compete in the GB quad, Mary Wright and Daisy Butterworth the GB coxless four and Issy Jonsson in the GB pair while Sophia Hahn will compete in the USA team.
30 July 2018
