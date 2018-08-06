New coach at school

ALLAN FRENCH has been appointed the new head of rowing at Sonning’s Reading Blue Coat School.

French has been the women’s head coach at Oxford Brookes University since 2012 and coach of this summer’s GB U23 world championship’s women’s eight and will be joined by Tim Liversage, who is currently lead J15 coach and boatman at Hampton School and a team manager for England rowing.

Allan’s development of the Oxford Brookes women’s programme saw them attain GB High Performance Programme status and, under his guidance winning a number of events including Senior and Academic Eights at Henley Women’s Regatta, and have become British and European University champions. At this year’s Henley Women’s Regatta, 23 Oxford Brookes athletes raced on finals day across a number of disciplines and events and one of the eights – coxed by Blue Coat alumna Aisling Humphries-Griffiths – won the Academic Eights race for the first time in club history.

Allan has guided a number of athletes to international representation and, in the summer of 2016, he coached the GB Women’s Four to a bronze medal at the FISU World University Championships, and took the U23 Lightweight Women’s Quad to fifth place at the 2017 U23 World Championships.

French and Liversage are taking over from Rob Edmondson, who leaves to coach at Eton College, and Alasdair Stuart, who heads off to Windsor Boys’ School.