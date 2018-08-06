Henley and Leander duo help GB quad to victory

ATHLETES from Henley and Leander helped Great Britain win the European Coupe de la Jeunesse last weekend in Cork, Ireland.

Selection was based on a rigorous process throughout the year including land and water performances, culminating in a final weekend of trials and crew selection by the GB junior rowing team management in early July.

Henley’s Bruce Turnell and Leander’s Matthew Peters were in the quad alongside Elliott Kemp and Isaac Workman.

The event, competed for by 14 nations, had separate races on Saturday and Sunday raced over 2,000m in six lanes. Saturday’s semi-finals were held in windy conditions following which only one second separated the first and second crews, Italy and GB.

The wind increased to storm conditions forcing the final races to be cancelled. Medals for that day were awarded on the basis of times in the semi-finals, with a silver for GB.

Sunday’s conditions were milder. GB and Italy were in different semi-finals which they each won, with only 0.2 second separating their times.

In the final Italy had a quick start and took a boat-length’s lead over the rest of the crews. At the half-way mark Italy held their length’s lead over GB but the other crews were falling behind the fast pace. With 500m to go, the gap between Italy and GB had closed to three-quarters of a length, at which point the GB crew found their top gear increasing their rate and power to overtake Italy and win by half a length.

Balthasar Issa, from Henley Rowing Club, was the reserve for the event and took part in the “spare man’s” race on Sunday where he came second behind a fast Swiss sculler.

Connor Brown from Henley Rowing Club was selected to row in the GB eight which took the gold medal twice on Sunday, once in Saturday’s postponed race and again in the scheduled Sunday race. They dominated both races to lead decisively from the start.

These results helped GB win both the junior men’s event and the overall team event at this year’s event.