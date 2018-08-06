Third time lucky for Law as he secures U23 gold in Poland

LEANDER athletes returned from Poland last weekend with six medals as part of the best ever performance by the GB team at the World Rowing U23 Championships.

Gold in the men’s quad sculls was a case of third time lucky for Leander’s Rowan Law, the former Nottingham rower who moved to Henley to further his rowing career after winning a silver medal at the junior world championships in 2014.

Twice a previous competitor in the U23 quad he secured fifth place in 2016 and followed it up with fourth place last year in Bulgaria.

Together with Sam Meijer of Elizabethan Boat Club, Josh Armstrong of Edinburgh University, and Matt Haywood of Nottingham, Law’s crew dominated their final on the Malta Lake in Poznan, with clear water ahead of second-placed Italy.

The same evening Law flew home with the team and returned to normality in his flat in Bell Street.

Speaking of his win, Law said: “I really don’t feel any different – it’s been part of my plan ever since I started rowing, so I’ve gone back to my normal life of shopping and stuff. The only difference is that I’ve got a gold medal back home.”

Law’s parents, Andrew and Laura, travelled out to Poland from their Nottingham home as part of the GB supporters club. Law added: “They were very emotional afterwards. They said they had always known I could do this – it was just a matter of when.”

He acknowledged the physical and financial support his parents had provided over the years. Law said: “They’ve been my support team ever since I started, so it wasn’t just a win for me, it was a win for them.” On Sunday GB won silver in the men’s four and men’s eight, with a total of three Leander athletes on board, while Hannah Scott won silver in the women’s pair partnering Marlow’s Heidi Long.

Just two weeks earlier the two women had become the first winners of the newly-instituted Hambleden Pairs trophy at Henley.

And there was a bronze medal for Leander’s Zoe Adamson in the women’s quadruple scull. Adamson, who became junior world champion in double sculls last year in Lithuania, earned her seat in the quad alongside defending title-holders Saskia Budgett of Tideway Scullers and Lucy Glover of Edinburgh University.