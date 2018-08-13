Monday, 13 August 2018

European gold wins

SEVERAL members of Upper Thames Rowing Club competed at the end-of-season European Masters Regatta held on the 1972 Olympic course in Munich last weekend.

Against strong competition, Mark Shimmin won the lightweight B and C categories in his single scull giving away 15 years to his opposition.

The Masters G four (65+) of Walter Scott, Lee Brown, Will Almand and Paul Stuart-Bennett raced with Svenja Perkins coxing and drew away from a Russian crew to win convincingly.

The same four athletes then joined forces with members of other British clubs to race in both F and G eights winning gold medals in both, the closest win being by two inches against the premier German club, Berliner Ruderclub. Bill Evans, John Robb and Will Almond also won the H and J coxed fours.

