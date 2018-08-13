European gold wins

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
SEVERAL members of Upper Thames Rowing Club competed at the end-of-season European Masters Regatta held on the 1972 Olympic course in Munich last weekend.
Against strong competition, Mark Shimmin won the lightweight B and C categories in his single scull giving away 15 years to his opposition.
The Masters G four (65+) of Walter Scott, Lee Brown, Will Almand and Paul Stuart-Bennett raced with Svenja Perkins coxing and drew away from a Russian crew to win convincingly.
The same four athletes then joined forces with members of other British clubs to race in both F and G eights winning gold medals in both, the closest win being by two inches against the premier German club, Berliner Ruderclub. Bill Evans, John Robb and Will Almond also won the H and J coxed fours.
13 August 2018
More News:
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
POLL: Have your say