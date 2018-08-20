Henley girls impress in Racice

HENLEY Rowing Club had five athletes in the 33-man Great Britain squad — and another in the USA squad — at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Racice, Czech Republic that started last Thursday and finished with finals on Sunday.

Issy Jonsson was in the women’s pair with Bella O’Hara from Sir Wiiliam Borlase’s School. In Thursday’s heats which had to be moved earlier in the day due to the heat the GB pair finished third which saw them progress straight to Saturday’s semi-finals.

Mary Wright and Daisy Butterworth raced in the women’s four with Mia Andersen (Latymer Upper School BC) and Lucy Pullinger (Headington School BC). The GB four finished third in their heat which required them to race again on Friday in the repêchage which they led from start to finish to take them to semi-finals.

It was a similar story for the women’s quadruple scull with Lottie Orr and Georgie Robinson Ranger racing with Phoebe Campbell (Thames Tradesmen RC) and Olivia Morgan (Shiplake College) who also won their repêchage.

Conditions on Saturday were not kind and made for tough racing, the pair finishing sixth in their semi-final having been up there with the leaders early in the race, this took them to Sunday’s B final where they finished second.

The four came in fourth in their semi-final behind Italy, New Zealand and the Netherlands, taking them through to Sunday’s B final. Italy set the world best time. In the B final the GB four finished third.

The GB quad in their semi-final crossed the line in third, a length behind the Swiss crew in second, and a length-and-a-half behind the winners Germany. The times suggested they would have a tough race in the A final which was the case and they were unable to turn the tables on the Swiss and Germans who took first and second with the GB quad fifth.

Sophia Hahn represented the USA in the spares single sculls race where she finished third.