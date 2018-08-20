Thornley withdraws

Bride walks down aisle on crutches
LEANDER captain Vicky Thornley has withdrawn from next month’s World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria due to injury.
The 30-year-old Olympic silver medallist had already pulled out of the inaugural European Championships that took place earlier this month.
In a statement released this week Thornley said: “Sometimes the desire to be the best overrides the feeling that you may be working a bit too hard and I haven't been able to pull it back.
“It's a really tough decision to make however I've made it with the support of the medical team and my coach.”
