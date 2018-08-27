Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shanghai double gold for Natasha

Shanghai double gold for Natasha

A FORMER Henley schoolgirls has returned from the World University Rowing Championships in Shanghai with two gold medals.

Teams from around the world competed in the sweltering 37oC heat of Shanghai, facing each other first in heats and then semi-finals and finals, over three days.

In the finals Natasha Harris-White, a former Valley Road, Gillotts, Henley College and Newcastle University student who now rows full-time for Leander, was in the GB four which led from the start putting in a strong performance to claim first place and the gold medal by a length.

Just 90 minutes later Harris-White and her other three winning crew mates were back in a boat as part of the GB women’s eight. The eight put in a good performance to take first place and a second gold medal for Harris-White against strong opposition from runners-up Canada and third-placed USA.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33