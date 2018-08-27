Shanghai double gold for Natasha

A FORMER Henley schoolgirls has returned from the World University Rowing Championships in Shanghai with two gold medals.

Teams from around the world competed in the sweltering 37oC heat of Shanghai, facing each other first in heats and then semi-finals and finals, over three days.

In the finals Natasha Harris-White, a former Valley Road, Gillotts, Henley College and Newcastle University student who now rows full-time for Leander, was in the GB four which led from the start putting in a strong performance to claim first place and the gold medal by a length.

Just 90 minutes later Harris-White and her other three winning crew mates were back in a boat as part of the GB women’s eight. The eight put in a good performance to take first place and a second gold medal for Harris-White against strong opposition from runners-up Canada and third-placed USA.